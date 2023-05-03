Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 717.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $407.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

