Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $17,949,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 843,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,465,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 203,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

