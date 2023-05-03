Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 342 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

NYSE IP opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

