Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Qualys worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Qualys by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,136 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

