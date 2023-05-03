Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after acquiring an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 506,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,193,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after acquiring an additional 259,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

