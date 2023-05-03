The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 498.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 603,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 251,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

IPG stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

