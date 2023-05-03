Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 112,393 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of General Motors worth $52,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21,200.0% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 72.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

