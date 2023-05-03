Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,638,000 after buying an additional 238,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Incyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Incyte Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.