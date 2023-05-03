Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

TER opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

