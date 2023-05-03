The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE GS opened at $333.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.
