Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.75. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $209.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

