Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 368.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $311.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

