STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $37.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.