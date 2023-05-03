Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,671 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.