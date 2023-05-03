Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 24,908 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,908 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 582,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 849,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 667,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

