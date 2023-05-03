Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 84 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after buying an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after buying an additional 408,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,049,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.73. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.