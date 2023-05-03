Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

