Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.68% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $58,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSVM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

