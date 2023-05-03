LPL Financial LLC Has $76.86 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,199,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $76,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,784 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,025,650.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,620,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

