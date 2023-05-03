South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,831 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 892,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 552,911 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

