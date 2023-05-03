C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

