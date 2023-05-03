Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 672 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,835,000 after buying an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,195,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after buying an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.