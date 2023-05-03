Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

