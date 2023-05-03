Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.84.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

