Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,395 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Stock Down 5.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Shares of MRO opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

