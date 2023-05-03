Westpac Banking Corp Acquires New Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.43. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

