Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 164,186 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KSS opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

