Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,090 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,071,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,351,000 after buying an additional 370,212 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after buying an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after buying an additional 115,502 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 531,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,560. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

