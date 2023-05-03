Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,804 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $118,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

