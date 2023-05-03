Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 20,163 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Celsius worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 43.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.