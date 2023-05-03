Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.5% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

