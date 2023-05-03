Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Purchases 331,631 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 203,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 42,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,786,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,745,521,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

