Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.
Alphabet stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
