Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.9% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

