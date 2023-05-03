Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $158.06.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

