Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.