South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 983.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

