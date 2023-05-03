South Dakota Investment Council Sells 19,936 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Fluor were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

