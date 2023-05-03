Shell Asset Management Co. Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $834,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,628,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

CPRX stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

