Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 82.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of CR stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.55. Crane has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

