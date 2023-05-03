Shell Asset Management Co. Has $984,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,008 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAL opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

