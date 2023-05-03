Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,765 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

NYSE:EHC opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $68.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

