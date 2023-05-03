Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,764 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

