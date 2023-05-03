Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock valued at $42,993,446. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $176.89 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,412.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.