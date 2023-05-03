Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

