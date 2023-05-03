Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

