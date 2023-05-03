Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 48,366 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $79.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.