Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.56 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $66.39.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

