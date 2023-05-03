2,566 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $121.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

