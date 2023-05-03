Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 8,674 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.93.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

