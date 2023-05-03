Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $46.28 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,995 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 17.04% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $46,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TAXF stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

